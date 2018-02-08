‘Normandy Four’ meeting on Ukraine crisis in Munich next week – Security Conference

Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are preparing to meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference next week to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Reuters cited the head of the annual conference as saying on Thursday. Top officials from the four countries will participate in the high-level meeting, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, according to MSC conference head Wolfgang Ischinger. The states have been meeting regularly in the ‘Normandy Format’ since 2014 to try to resolve the conflict.