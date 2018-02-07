EU leaders, Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss relations on March 26

Top EU officials will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Varna, Bulgaria on March 26 to discuss ties, according to the European Commission. Spokesman Alexander Winterstein said Wednesday that the talks will focus on “subjects of mutual interest and recent developments in Turkey. That includes obviously the rule of law and fundamental rights.” The EU is concerned about a media and justice crackdown in Turkey following a failed coup attempt, but is wary of angering a country it depends on to limit the flow of migrants into Europe, AP reported.