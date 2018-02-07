Macron to make US state visit in April – report

French President Emmanuel Macron will head to the US in April for the first state visit announced by Donald Trump’s White House, AFP quoted officials as saying Wednesday. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM television that the visit would take place in April, with diplomatic sources saying that Macron would leave around April 24. The two leaders have met several times and have good relations despite fundamental disagreements on such issues as climate change. Macron hosted Trump in Paris in July for the Bastille Day national holiday and the US leader was impressed by the huge traditional military parade on the Champs-Elysees.