African asylum seekers protest against Israeli deportations

Thousands of African asylum seekers protested against an Israeli plan to deport them on Wednesday. Israel announced that thousands of migrants have 60 days to accept an offer to leave the country for an unnamed African destination - known to be Rwanda - in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket, AP said. Those who don't accept the offer by April 1 will be incarcerated indefinitely. Migrants gathered in front of the Rwandan Embassy to Israel and urged the country and its president, Paul Kagame, not to cooperate. Israel has 40,000 migrants, mostly from Eritrea and Sudan, who say they fled danger. However, Israel says the vast majority of these are job seekers.