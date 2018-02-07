French FM says Polish Holocaust law ‘ill-advised’

The French foreign minister has criticized Poland’s new law that makes it illegal to attribute Nazi crimes to the Polish state. “This law is ill-advised, you should not rewrite history, it’s never a very good idea,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM television. Asked if the EU would take measures in response to the controversial Holocaust law, signed into law by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda yesterday, Le Drian said he hoped “moral pressure will be sufficient,” AFP reports. “Anything that could pervert this memory is negative,” he said, adding that the vote to bring in the law “should be condemned.”