Syrian talks in Astana to be held in late February — Kazakhstan

An international meeting on the settlement of the situation in Syria is planned for late February in Astana, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Tuesday. According to the states underwriting the ‘Astana process’ - Russia, Turkey and Iran - parties are preparing for a new round of talks in Astana in accordance with earlier agreements, TASS reports. The eighth international meeting on Syria was held in Kazakhstan’s capital in December 2017. Russia, Iran and Turkey then coordinated terms for holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress on January 29-30 in Sochi.