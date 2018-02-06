Russian military asks Turkey for help in obtaining fragments of Su-25 downed by terrorists

The Russian Defense Ministry has sent a request to Turkey for assistance in obtaining the wreckage of the Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft shot down by terrorists on February 3 over the Syrian province of Idlib. Special attention will be paid to the remains of the engines of the aircraft with traces of the impact of the missile. Russian military experts are trying to identify precisely the MANPAD used by terrorists, the place of its production and the possible channel of its supply to Syria. According to the Russian ministry, militants of Jabhat al-Nusra (Al-Nusra Front) shot down the plane, which was making a flight over the de-escalation zone over the western Syrian province of Idlib on Saturday.