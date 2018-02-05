HomeNewsline

SCOTUS won’t review Pennsylvania redistricting case

The US Supreme Court has declined to review the ruling by the Pennsylvania high court ordering that the boundaries of 18 congressional districts in that US commonwealth be redrawn by March. The Democrat-dominated state Supreme Court ruled last month that the current district map unfairly benefits Republicans. Democrats have also sought redistricting in North Carolina and Wisconsin, states narrowly carried by President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

