Amtrak blames freight train operator for deadly South Carolina crash

Amtrak blamed a freight rail operator for causing a crash on Sunday that killed two people and injured more than 100 others, Reuters said. The train, carrying nine crew members and 136 passengers, was traveling from New York to Miami when it hit the CSX Corp freight train that was stopped on a side track at 07:35 GMT. Amtrak President and Chief Executive Richard Anderson said CSX was responsible for the tracks and signals, including one that had a lock attached to it and diverted the Amtrak train onto the side track. “CSX had lined and padlocked the switch off the mainline to the siding, causing the collision,” he said. Echoing this view, Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the US National Transportation Board, said the section of track was operated by CSX and there was a padlock on the switch that steered train traffic onto the siding.