Russian answer to US ‘Kremlin list’ will be timely – spokesman

Responding to the situation over the ‘Kremlin list’ drawn up in the US, Russia will act in its own interests, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Retaliatory measures on the possible introduction of new US sanctions will follow in a timely manner, RIA Novosti quoted Peskov as saying. He reminded journalists of President Vladimir Putin’s words that Russia will do what best suits its own interests. Putin earlier described the publication of the ‘Kremlin list’ as an “unfriendly act.”