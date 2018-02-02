Ankara orders 13 detained for online opposition to military op in Syria – report

Turkish authorities on Friday ordered the detention of 13 people for supporting the national medical association online, Hurriyet daily reported. A prosecutor this week ordered the detention of 11 senior members of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), including its chairman, after it criticized the incursion into Syria’s Afrin. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the body of treason, Reuters said. After the Afrin campaign started nearly two weeks ago, more than 300 people were detained over social media posts that “criticized, opposed or misrepresented,” according to the government.