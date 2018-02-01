Iran’s regional influence ‘inevitable’- top adviser to Khamenei

Iran’s leadership has no intention of reining in its influence across the Middle East despite US pressure to do so, the top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Tehran’s influence in the region is “inevitable and to remain a key player in the region, this influence will continue,” Ali Akbar Velayati said, as quoted by Fars. “Iran has no intention to abandon the oppressed nations in the region… Our presence in Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Lebanon is in coordination with the governments of these countries,” Velayati added.