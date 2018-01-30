Austria’s Kurz backs 4 Visegrad nations on migrant quotas

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said he agreed with the Visegrad group countries that a quota system for migrants was unworkable and on the need to strengthen external borders, AP reported. Kurz says he’s positioning his country as a bridge between the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia and their western counterparts. Speaking alongside visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Vienna on Tuesday, Kurz said that “it’s in all of our interests that we work together.” According to Orban, Europe’s border-free travel zone can only work with “radical” external border protections like the fence he had constructed.