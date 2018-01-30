Top Palestinian negotiator says no talks with US until Jerusalem move reversed
The Palestinians’ top negotiator said Tuesday there could be no discussions with US President Donald Trump’s administration until his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is reversed. Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinians’ longtime chief negotiator, told AFP the decision was “part of a new American era of moving from negotiation to dictation.” The Palestinians have said the US can no longer mediate in the Middle East conflict and boycotted a recent visit by US Vice President Mike Pence.