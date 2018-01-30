Putin: Sochi congress is opportunity to eradicate terrorism in Syria

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi provides an opportunity to meet the Syrians’ aspirations to end the war and fully eradicate terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. His message to the participants in the forum was read out by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, TASS reports. Syrians should jointly develop their vision of prospects to overcome the crisis and outline reforms in the country, Putin said. All the constructive forces of the Syrian society have a key task of developing a common vision of prospects to overcome the crisis, he added. They should outline the reforms that would enable citizens, “regardless of their religious, ethnic background and social status, to feel safe and comfortable in their motherland,” the president said.