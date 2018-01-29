Pro-Sisi surprise candidate emerges as Egypt election nominations close

Mussa Mustapha Mussa, the head of Egypt’s liberal Al-Ghad party that backs President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, said before nominations closed that he will contest the presidential election. The last-minute surprise candidacy comes with Sisi set to romp home to victory and another four-year term in the March 26-28 polls, AFP said. Many members of Al-Ghad who were once seen as opponents of ousted president Hosni Mubarak are now considered Sisi supporters. Presidential hopefuls must collect endorsements from at least 20 lawmakers, or at least 25,000 registered voters, with a minimum of 1,000 signatures from each of at least 15 provinces. Mussa said he had gathered more than the necessary endorsements.