N. Korea Olympic athletes may use Seoul’s chartered flight to get to PyeongChang – report

North Korean athletes may use a South Korean chartered flight to travel to the host city of the Winter Olympic Games next month, Yonhap reported. Officials from Seoul’s unification ministry and the skiing governing body said on Monday that the two Koreas are in discussions to transport some North Korean athletes on a South Korean chartered flight, which will fly between the North’s Kalma Airport in Wonsan and the South’s Yangyang Airport in Gangwon Province. Yangyang Airport is around 70km northeast of PyeongChang and 40km north of Gangneung, a sub-host city that will stage all-ice sports events during the Olympics. Pyongyang and Seoul have agreed to hold joint training for their skiers at the North’s Masikryong Ski Resort, which is a 45-minute drive from Kalma Airport, ahead of the February 9-25 PyeongChang Olympics.