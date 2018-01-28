Mission to rescue Polish mountaineer from Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’ called off

Pakistan has called off the search for a Polish climber, Tomasz Mackiewicz, who has been declared deceased. A group of volunteer rescuers saved a French mountaineer, Elisabeth Revol, from Nanga Parbat, nicknamed the “killer mountain” and the ninth highest peak in the world, AP reported citing a Pakistan Alpine Federation top official, Karrar Haidri. Mackiewicz and Revol had attempted to ascend 8,126-meter Nanga Parbat, but the man suffered snow blindness and altitude sickness, and the team couldn’t reach him due to bad weather.