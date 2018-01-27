New US sanctions against Russia ‘illegal’, will only increase tensions – Russian Energy Minister

The newly imposed US sanctions are a “rudiment” that will not help Washington achieve its goals, the Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak said, referring to the US Treasury Department’s recent decision to expand its list of sanctioned persons and entities. The new penalties would bring no harm to the Russian economy and industries, the minister said, adding that they will only increase tensions between Moscow and Washington. At the same time, he said the restrictions imposed against the Russian Deputy Energy Minister Andrey Cherezov and some other high-ranking officials were “absolutely illegal,” adding that Russia expects “explanations” on this issue.