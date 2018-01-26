Trump calls on partners to block Iran’s ‘path to nuclear weapon’

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the US continues to call on partners “to block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.” The president was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He was also quoted as calling on world powers “to do more to confront the threat posed by Iran due to its alleged support for terror groups.” European politicians have recently thrown their support behind the deal between Iran and world powers, questioning the US stance on the issue. The chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, David McAllister, said on Wednesday that the EU strongly backs the nuclear agreement.