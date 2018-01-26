Putin discusses Syrian Dialogue Congress, Afrin with Russian Security Council

President Vladimir Putin discussed preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress and the situation in the Afrin region with the Russian Security Council on Friday. The final stage of the preparation for the congress on Syria was addressed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The president also informed the meeting about discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the situation in Afrin, Syria, which took place by telephone a few days ago, Sputnik reported. The Syrian National Dialogue Congress will be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30.