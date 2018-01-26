Russia complies with intl sanctions on N. Korea – Kremlin
Russia complies with all international sanctions regarding North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. Commenting on reports about Russia’s alleged coal re-exports to third countries, he said that Moscow is a responsible member of the international community that adheres to all rules and sanctions. Earlier reports by Reuters said that North Korea had allegedly shipped coal to Russia last year which was then delivered to South Korea and Japan.