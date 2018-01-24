French FM says UN-led Syria peace talks in Vienna are ‘last hope’

France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday there was no perspective of a political solution for Syria other than UN-led peace talks in Vienna. Jean-Yves Le Drian described the negotiations as the “last hope,” Reuters reports. “Today, there is no political perspective that presents itself, other than… the meeting that will be held in Vienna tomorrow under the auspices of the UN,” the minister said. “We hope a peace agenda will be mapped out” at the meeting, Le Drian told French lawmakers.