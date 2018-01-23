Seine River overflows banks in Paris, several roads closed

The Seine River overflowed its banks in Paris on Tuesday, prompting City Hall to close several roads and cancel boat cruises, AP reported. Authorities closed roads along the shores of the Seine from the east of the capital to the area around the Eiffel Tower in the west, as water levels rose at least 3.3 meters above the normal level. Water is expected to keep rising in the coming days, forecasters said on Tuesday. Six Paris train stations along the Seine will close for several days starting on Wednesday, according to railway company SNCF.