UAE orders military not to escalate Qatar crisis – official

The military in the United Arab Emirates have been told not to do anything to worsen a seven-month diplomatic crisis with Qatar, Reuters quoted a senior military officer as saying on Tuesday. The move may reduce tensions over mutual accusations about military overflights. “We got orders not to escalate and to commit to regional safety and security,” Air Force Brigadier General Helal Saeed al-Qubaisi told reporters in the capital Abu Dhabi. UAE military aircraft would also fly alternative routes over Saudi Arabia to avoid the possibility of interception by Qatari warplanes, according to al-Qubaisi.