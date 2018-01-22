Germany’s Social Democrats want to renegotiate key issues in coalition talks with Merkel

Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) want to renegotiate key issues agreed in a blueprint for a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives during formal talks that the center-left party narrowly voted for, leader Martin Schulz said on Monday. Schulz will meet Merkel and the leader of her CSU Bavarian allies, Horst Seehofer, to discuss how to move forward after his party approved formal talks at the weekend. The SPD wants improvements to the blueprint agreed with the conservatives to convince reluctant party members who will be balloted on any final coalition deal, according to Reuters.