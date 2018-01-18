Moscow rejects US claims that Russia has failed to implement N. Korea sanctions

Claims by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Moscow has failed to implement international sanctions against North Korea are unfounded, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS on Thursday. “Russia is fulfilling its obligations under the corresponding UN Security Council resolutions in full,” Morgulov said. “The relevant UN Sanctions Committees do not set any claims to us [with regard to fulfilling the sanctions against North Korea],” he added. In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump accused Russia of helping North Korea to evade international sanctions. Tillerson earlier accused Moscow and China of failing to properly implement the UN sanctions.