Dow closes above 26,000 for the 1st time, up more than 300pts

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the stock market index of 30 major companies, rose 323 points Wednesday, closing above 26,000 for the first time. Meanwhile, the S&P 500, a stock market index focusing on market capitalizations of 500 large companies, rose 0.9 percent and finished at 2,802.56. This was also a record close for the S&P, as tech stocks were boosted by Apple, which erased previous losses after announcing a plan to repatriate billions of dollars in overseas cash. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite, a stock market index of similar securities and common stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market, also finished with record numbers, closing at 7,298.28, a rise of one percent. (CNBC)