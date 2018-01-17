Russia, Turkey top diplomats discuss preparations for Syrian Dialogue Congress

The Russian and Turkish foreign ministers have discussed preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi in a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed preparations for the congress “as a milestone on the way towards the Syrian political settlement as part of the UN-brokered negotiations based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” TASS reported, citing the statement. They also discussed issues related to alleviating the humanitarian problems of the civilian population in Syria and compliance with the ceasefire in the de-escalation zones in accordance with the agreements reached in Astana, the ministry said. The Syrian National Dialogue Congress will be held in Sochi on January 29-30.