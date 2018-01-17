Berlin court rules AfD politician can be called a Holocaust denier

Judges of a regional court in Berlin ruled on Tuesday that Wolfgang Gedeon, an Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician, may be described as a Holocaust denier. Gedeon had initially filed a complaint involving President of the Central Council of Jews Josef Schuster but the court rejected it, the Local said. In a media report early last year, Schuster had accused Gedeon of denying the genocide of the Jews by the Nazis, referring to books written by the AfD politician. Gedeon, 70, who is a member of the state parliament in Baden-Württemberg, rejected the accusation. The court said that Gedeon had questioned individual aspects of the Holocaust, such as the number of victims and its classification as crimes against humanity in contrast to war crimes.