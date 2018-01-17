UK citizens ask Dutch court to protect EU citizenship rights after Brexit

A group of British citizens who live in the Netherlands has gone to a Dutch court in a bid to retain their EU citizenship rights after Britain completes its divorce from the bloc. The case could have far-reaching consequences for some 1 million Britons currently living in EU countries outside the UK. Lawyer Christiaan Alberdingk Thijm launched summary proceedings Wednesday before a judge at Amsterdam District Court, AP reported. Alberdingk Thijm wants the Amsterdam judge to put so-called “prejudicial questions” about the status of UK nationals post-Brexit to the European Court of Justice. According to the lawyer, citizens’ rights are clear when a country joins the EU, but nobody knows what happens when a country decides to leave.