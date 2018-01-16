Macron promises steps on Calais migration

French President Emmanuel Macron promised to stem the flow of migrants through the port of Calais on Tuesday. Macron said there would be no return to the “Jungle” migrant camp, adding that he understood the region’s concerns about the threat from Brexit, Reuters reports. Addressing security forces in Calais, Macron said he would bolster resources to ensure police had what they needed to maintain security while enforcing a “fair” migration policy. He visited a migrant reception center and spoke to both refugees and officials. Macron is expected to push Britain to provide further money and resources to tackle the migrant flow since many of those assembling in Calais are trying to enter Britain. MPs from the Conservative Party say Britain already provides extra security to France, including border infrastructure.