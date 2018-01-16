Russian court extends theater director Serebrennikov’s house arrest till April 19

The Basmanny District Court in Moscow extended for another three months the house arrest of theater director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was accused of fraud, RIA Novosti reported Tuesday. The house arrest for Serebrennikov, and the general director of ‘Seventh Studio’ Yury Itin, as well as detention for the ex-head of the Gogol Center Aleksey Malobrodsky, were all extended until April 19. The previous day, it was reported that the Investigative Committee had completed the investigation of the criminal case of the ‘Seventh Studio’. Serebrennikov was detained in St. Petersburg on August 22 on suspicion of embezzling 68 million rubles ($1.18 million) earmarked in 2011-2014 to implement the Platform project.