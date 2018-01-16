Romania to choose third PM in 7 months, Social Democrats pick European MP Dancila

Romania’s ruling Social Democrats proposed European MP Viorica Dancila as the country’s new prime minister on Tuesday, Reuters reports. Dancila, 54, is a close ally of powerful PSD leader Liviu Dragnea, and is a vice chair of the European parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development. Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose announced his resignation late on Monday after senior members of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted to withdraw their support at a leadership meeting, AFP said. Last June, the party filed a no-confidence motion in then-prime minister Sorin Grindeanu, after he fell out with the powerful head of the PSD, Liviu Dragnea. The latest crisis prompted Japan’s visiting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on the final stop of his European tour, to cancel talks with the Romanian government on Tuesday.