Venezuela arrests 5 ‘terrorists,’ several killed in shootout

Venezuelan authorities said they had arrested five members of a “terrorist cell” linked to self-proclaimed rogue Venezuelan helicopter pilot Oscar Perez, and killed several other militants during a shootout in a poor area outside Caracas on Monday. State television later said two police officers had been gunned down in the clashes, but did not provide details as to the fate of Perez. A former police pilot, Perez is wanted for using a stolen helicopter to lob grenades and shoot at government buildings in June, as well as for breaking into a National Guard unit in December to steal weapons, according to Reuters. President Nicolas Maduro’s government has described Perez as a “fanatic, extremist terrorist.” A manhunt has been under way for months.