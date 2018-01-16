Bangladesh, Myanmar agree to complete Rohingya return in 2 years
Bangladesh has agreed to complete the process of returning Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar within two years after repatriation begins, Reuters reports. The statement by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Tuesday followed a meeting of the neighbors to implement a pact signed last year. It was not clear when the process would begin. The ministry added that the return effort envisages “considering the family as a unit,” with Myanmar to provide temporary shelter for those returning before rebuilding houses for them.