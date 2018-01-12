Kremlin says bid to return military equipment from Crimea to Ukraine goodwill gesture

Russia’s proposal to return to Ukraine its military equipment from Crimea is a goodwill gesture and a manifestation of Moscow’s commitment to a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. President Vladimir Putin announced the proposal on Thursday. Part of the military equipment had been returned from Crimea before the beginning of hostilities in the Donbass region, Peskov added. He declined to comment on the possible timeframes for this process to be resumed, TASS said. It will be necessary to hold some contacts between the two countries’ military officials or diplomats, according to Peskov.