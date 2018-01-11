Berlin urges US to separate Iran nuclear deal from Tehran’s weapons program, Syria

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has called on the US to consider the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran as a separate issue from Tehran’s ballistic weapons program and its role in Syria’s civil war. “We should separate two things from each other: we want to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran… and the difficult role Iran has in the region,” Gabriel said before a meeting with his counterparts from Iran, Britain, France and the EU’s top diplomat. The German minister, who has been outspoken in his criticism of US foreign policy since President Donald Trump took office a year ago, said the US was right to address concerns about Iran’s strategy in the Middle East, Reuters reports.