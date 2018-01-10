Reuters reporters charged under espionage act in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists have been charged under Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act despite widespread international outrage. The act makes it illegal to enter prohibited places, take images or handle secret official documents that "might be or is intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy". The pair, Wa Lone, 31, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 27, were detained on December 12 last. “They arrested us and took action against us because we were trying to reveal the truth,” Wa Lone told reporters as the pair were led out of the court and back to prison following Wednesday’s 30-minute hearing. If convicted, the pair face up to 14 years in prison.