Japan urges US Pacific Command to guarantee aircraft safety in Okinawa

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera on Tuesday urged the head of the US Pacific Command to guarantee the safety of aircraft operating in Okinawa, Kyodo reported. The move follows two emergency landings involving US military helicopters in recent days. During his visit to Hawaii, Onodera called on Admiral Harry Harris to take measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure the safety of local residents, Japanese government officials said. Harris reportedly expressed regret over the incidents while adding that the US military makes safety a top priority in its fleet of aircraft.