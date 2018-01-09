Poland president dismisses top ministers amid strained relations with EU

Poland’s ruling conservatives fired several senior government ministers on Tuesday in an apparent move to improve relations with the EU. They were strained after Brussels’ accusations that Warsaw is subverting rule of law standards. President Andrzej Duda, acting on recommendations of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, dismissed Environment Minister Jan Szyszko, who has spearheaded far-reaching logging in an ancient forest in Poland. Also losing their job were Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz, a former anti-communist crusader facing criticism over delays in army modernization and conflicts with top generals, and Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski, Reuters said. The reshuffle came after the appointment of former banker and finance minister Morawiecki as prime minister, replacing Beata Szydlo.