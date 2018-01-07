Kirkuk crude exports to Iran to start by end of month – Iraqi oil minister

Iraq will start exporting oil from the Kirkuk province to Iran before the end of January, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday. “God willing, we will start before the end of the month,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying. Around 30,000 barrels of oil per day will be delivered to Kermanshah Refinery by trucks under a swap agreement struck between Baghdad and Tehran. The governments agreed last month to exchange 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day, produced from the Kirkuk fields for Iranian oil, which will be delivered to southern Iraq.