Trump ordered WH counsel to stop Sessions from recusing himself from Russia probe – report
US President Donald Trump ordered his White House assistant, Donald McGahn, to convince Attorney General Jeff Sessions not to recuse himself from investigations into the US leader’s alleged ties with Russia, AP reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter. Sessions stepped aside from the investigation in May due to potential conflicts of interest, with former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed later to take the lead. Four former Trump aides have been indicted in the investigation so far.