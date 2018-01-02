UK calls for meaningful debate in Iran – May’s spokesman
The UK has urged Iran to start a meaningful debate about problems raised by demonstrators, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said. “We believe there should be meaningful debate about the legitimate and important issues that the protesters are raising, and we’re looking to the Iranian authorities to permit that,” the spokesman said. The unrest in Iran broke out last Thursday with people rallying against rising food prices, unemployment, and poor economic prospects.