At least nine prisoners have been killed and another 14 injured during clashes in the Aparecida de Goiânia prison complex in Goiás, Brazilian authorities said. The riot began when a group of armed inmates from C-wing invaded wings A, B and D, which are controlled by a rival gang. At least 77 inmates managed to break out during the clashes, and are now being hunted as fugitives. Authorities have secured the prison.