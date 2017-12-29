Reports of Chinese ships selling oil to N. Korea do ‘not accord with facts’ – Beijing

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that reports that Chinese ships sold oil to North Korea do not accord with the facts. It added that Beijing will never allow Chinese companies to violate UN resolutions. China has always implemented UN resolutions in their entirety, and if there really are violations, China will deal with them seriously in accordance with the law, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, as cited by Reuters. The statement comes after US President Donald Trump said he had “been soft” on China on trade issues, and was not happy that China had allowed oil shipments to go into North Korea.