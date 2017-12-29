Russian military helps evacuate over 100 people from E. Ghouta, Syria

Officials from the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria have assisted in evacuating 111 people from Eastern Ghouta, TASS reports. According to the military, 29 severely ill people and those accompanying them were evacuated. The last stage of the humanitarian mission was completed during the morning of December 29. The evacuation was carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, under the supervision of the Syrian Army and the Russian Reconciliation Center. The humanitarian convoy arrived in the territory controlled by Syrian government troops through the Mukhayyam al-Wafideen checkpoint, where Russian military police units have been overseeing security. All people evacuated from Eastern Ghouta were taken to medical facilities in Damascus.