Zimbabwe govt unveils Mugabe retirement package

Zimbabwe’s ousted President Robert Mugabe will get a residence, a car fleet and private air travel as part of a new government-funded retirement package for former leaders, AFP reported. Mugabe will also be entitled to at least 20 staffers including six personal security guards, according to details of the benefits published in state media on Thursday. Mugabe, 93, who quit last month after a military takeover, is the first beneficiary of the measures unveiled Wednesday by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mugabe’s 37-year tenure was marked by accusations of rights abuses, electoral fraud and economic ineptitude.