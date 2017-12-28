Libyan army in east supports elections ‘as soon as possible’

Libya’s self-styled national army in the east has welcomed holding presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible, its spokesman said. Brigadier Gen. Ahmed al-Mosmari said late Wednesday that elections, planned for 2018, should be monitored by international observers, adding that the army will secure polling stations across the country. The UN said earlier this month it was “trying to establish the proper political, legislative and security conditions for elections to be held before the end of 2018.” Military strongman and leader of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, didn’t clearly state whether he would run for president if a vote is held next year. Thousands of his supporters rallied in several cities calling on him to take charge of the country, AP said. Haftar is a rival of the government backed by the UN in the west.