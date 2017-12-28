US State Dept to resume full visa services in Turkey

The State Department on Thursday said it will fully resume US visa services in Turkey, Reuters reports. The move follows a diplomatic row over local employees and US citizens who had been arrested during a state of emergency in Ankara. Washington had stopped issuing visas in Turkey after two staff members had been detained. In November, the US resumed issuing visas. The Department of State is confident that “the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow for the full resumption of visa services in Turkey,” it said, adding, however, that “serious concerns” remained.